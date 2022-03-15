Extracting oil from California would make us more independent, says gubernatorial candidate Sen. Brian Dahle

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sen. Brian Dahle, currently representing California’s 1st State Assembly district, will be running for California governor in November 2022.

Dahle himself joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss his gubernatorial campaign.

The Northern California native has represented California’s 1st State Assembly district from 2012 to 2019.

Prior to working in the legislature, Dahle served on the Lassen County Board of Supervisors for 16 years.

While in the legislature, Dahle focused on reaching across the bipartisan barrier for job creation, economic development in rural Northern California, and throughout the state.

He considers himself someone who protects policies that keep families on their farms, protects water rights, and supports the business community.

The primary election takes place on June 7, and the gubernatorial election will take place on Nov. 8.

Amid record-breaking rising gas prices, Sen. Dahle described that California has been importing a lot of oil from other nations, despite having their own ability to collect oil here in the state.

Sen. Dahle strongly supports putting more Californians to work by extracting oil in the state and doing it in a clean and environmentally-friendly way.