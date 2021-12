Extremely rare Pacific Football fish found washed up on Encinitas beach

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An extremely rare Pacific Football Fish washed up on shore at Swami’s Beach in Encinitas.

The incredibly rare fish normally swims in depths of 1,000 feet to 3,000 feet.

Ben Frable, Collection Manager of Marine Vertebrates at Scripps Institution of Oceanography, shared some insight into the fish and what may have happened.