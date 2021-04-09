F.A.C.E Foundation starts online retail fundraiser

Cini Robb started the F.A.C.E. Foundation in San Diego in 2006. FACE (Foundation for Animal Care and Education) is a non-profit that provides financial grants for pet owners who can’t afford the cost of their pet’s emergency or critical care. Her goal is to create a world where no family pet dies due to financial hardship.

Last year, the pandemic made it impossible for FACE to have its annual fundraisers. Here’s the irony, because people were forced to stay home, record numbers of Americans adopted pets and many of them needed the assistance of FACE. Cini refused to give up and turned one of her annual fundraising events into an online version by creating this shop: https://wagnpurrshop.org/