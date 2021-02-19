F45 Pacific Beach offers outdoor workouts

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Many business have struggled during this pandemic and gyms are no exception.

As COVID-19 case rates continue to drop in San Diego, gyms and workout facilities are wondering when they can return to indoor operations.

While most have had to make changes just to stay afloat, one gym has become quite accustomed to being outside.

F45 Pacific Beach opened their doors just before the shutdown, so even though they’ve perfected their outdoor workouts, the owners can’t wait to welcome their patrons inside.