F45 Training creates program for active military

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – F45 Training recently created the Military Division to support active-duty service members, veterans and military spouses by providing employment, internship, apprenticeship, and ownership opportunities through our Veterans Impact Program 45.

Sign-ups are 100% Free. No credit card required with military email address and the promo code.

Any Active Duty Service Member who is interested in participating should email us at military@f45training.com to obtain their branch of service specific promo code.