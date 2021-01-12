F45 Training Del Mar kicks off new fitness challenge

F45 Training facility in Del Mar is one of four locations that is starting a fitness challenge on January 18th. They typically do these challenges once a quarter. They are 45 days long and include a personalized experience. As trainer Jefferson Williams explains it is giving people the tools so they know how to start. They like many gyms are seeing an uptick in memberships due to the new year. They have also moved all their classes outdoors.

In conjunction with the challenge, they are giving away a membership to someone in need. In order to find out more information about the give away head over to their Instagram.