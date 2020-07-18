F45 training Pacific Beach takes their training outdoors after COVID-19 closure

The F45 training location in Pacific Beach was set to open before the coronavirus hit, but now they are trying to find a way to keep their clients in shape despite gym closures.

Joey Lennon and Evan Tyrrell taking their workouts to Mission Bay with socially distanced measures to ensure their workouts are safe and efficient.

They are looking forward to opening their 4th location in PB once they get an all clear from health officials.