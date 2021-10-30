Facebook changes name to ‘Meta,’ and what that means

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Facebook is changing its name as the company hopes to rebrand itself as it grows beyond its traditional platform.

It will soon be called “Meta.”

Technology and Business Reporter and Expert, Shibani Joshi, joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to discuss the big change and what it means.

Joshi described this move as commonplace in the business world.

The new name reflects the company’s growing ambitions beyond social media.

This move has many wondering if Facebook, and its entities such as Instagram, will keep their same names. That answer is yes.