Facebook, Instagram will now let you hide ‘like’ counts

(AP) – If you post a photo to social media and you don’t know how many people liked it, did you really post it?

Instagram and Facebook users can now find out. Beginning Wednesday, those on both services will be able to hide the numbers that show how many people liked their posts and photos.

After a test the company announced last month, users will be able to flip a switch that hides public like counts.

The feature will be available to Instagram users beginning on Wednesday and to Facebook users in the coming weeks.