Facebook removes censorship of Darrell Issa’s post saying his opponent is endorsed by Elizabeth Warren

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Facebook flagged a post published by Republican candidate for the 50th Congressional District, Darrell Issa.

Ammar Campa Najjar is proudly endorsed by far-left Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren. Elizabeth Warren has… Posted by Darrell Issa on Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Issa says the post was designed to point out the difference between Warren’s “far left” ideology, and Campa-Najjar saying he is a moderate. Issa wrote, “Ammar hopes voters won’t notice who’s backing his campaign, but he can’t run from the extreme socialists financing and supporting him.”

Facebook originally flagged the post with a “fact check,” labeling it, “false information.” Facebook didn’t say anything Issa wrote was false, but said it is false to say that Senator Warren takes some kind of drug for mental health.

Issa’s team believes Facebook’s algorithm accidentally censored his post for this reason because of the picture he used. The picture of Warren may have been used in a totally unrelated post that published unproven claims about Warren.

Later Tuesday night, Facebook removed the fact check from Issa’s post.

Democrat candidate for the 50th Congressional District, responded to KUSI’s post about the issue saying, “I don’t think Facebook should be doing this, but Warren did not endorse me this cycle.”

Campa-Najjar also quote tweeted the story asserting his opposition to censorship by the tech companies, and hitting back at his opponent. “It’s Issa’s first amendment right to be a liar” he wrote.

The race for the 50th Congressional District is expected to be one of the most watched in California.

Even Facebook is calling out @DarrellIssa’s lies. I don’t agree with censorship, it’s Issa’s first amendment right to be a liar. Also, where the hell was FB when Hunter was calling me a terrorist? This is stupid in so many ways. https://t.co/kQpjm0btML — Ammar Campa-Najjar (@ACampaNajjar) August 26, 2020