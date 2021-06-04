Facebook suspends Donald Trump’s accounts for 2 years





OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Facebook says it will suspend former President Donald Trump’s accounts for two years after their oversight board came to the conclusion that he stoked violence on January 6th.

Facebook also plans to end a contentious policy championed by CEO Mark Zuckerberg that automatically exempted politicians from certain moderation rules on its site.

The social media giant said on Friday that will it will still apply this “newsworthiness” exemption to certain posts it deems to be in the public interest even if it violates Facebook rules, it will no longer treat material posted by politicians any differently from what’s posted by anyone else.

Donald Trump was the most popular Republican president of all-time, and many of his supporters believe this is an attempt by the social media giant to silence his message, and shut down everything he stands for.