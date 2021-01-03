Facing frustrations and creating opportunities in 2021 with Dr. Burke

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The new year is here, and as of now, it still looks like 2020.

Dr. Cynthia Burke joined Good Morning San Diego to share more of her insights about how we can stay positive, face frustrations, and create opportunities.

Dr. Burke said one of the most important things for people to focus on right now as we keep moving into 2021.

1. Looking forward, not backward

2. Don’t look too far forward though, because might get overwhelmed about how to get there

3. There will never be the perfect time to try – sometimes you just have to jump in

And only if time or haven’t woven in with above

4. Hard times offer opportunities for growth