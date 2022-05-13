Fairbrook Neighborhood Park opens after 2 years of construction

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mayor Todd Gloria and Councilwoman Marni von Wilpert cut the ceremonial ribbon Thursday to open Fairbrook Neighborhood Park, a $6 million, nearly 3.4-acre park in the Scripps Ranch neighborhood.

“It has been my goal to ensure there are quality parks for residents to enjoy in every neighborhood, so I’m excited that Fairbrook Neighborhood Park is finally open to the community — and just in time for summer,” Gloria said. “Residents have been patiently waiting for this new park to become a reality, and we expect it will become a popular spot for every member of the family.”

The park features a children’s play area, picnic shelters, an open grass area with seating, a sports course plaza with half-court basketball and pickleball, a comfort station with accessible stalls, a walkway with security lighting and decomposed granite pathway, drinking fountain, bike rack and ADA parking, among other amenities.

“I’m so happy to be a part of Fairbrook Neighborhood Park’s grand opening to the public,” said von Wilpert, who represents District 5, where the park is located. “I want to thank our deeply attentive staff at the parks and recreation and engineering and capital projects departments, who worked alongside our incredible community advocates in Scripps Ranch, to make this long-overdue park a reality.

“This is a wonderful accomplishment that I hope our residents will enjoy greatly,” she said.

Fairbrook Neighborhood Park has been planned since 2009 as part of the neighborhood development. City staff began meeting with community members to design the park in 2016 and construction on the project began in 2020.