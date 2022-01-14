Fairgrounds Board finds lessee for Del Mar Horsepark that abruptly shut down last year





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Del Mar Horsepark closed abruptly last year for a variety of issues, and finally the 22nd District Agricultural Association board conditionally approved a contract at it’s meeting on Tuesday.

The Horsepark, a longtime home to horse shows and other events, is on 65 acres about three miles east of the Del Mar Fairgrounds at the corner of El Camino Real and Via de la Valle in the San Dieguito River Valley. It had to close until Regional Water Quality Control Board requirements were addressed and a plan to implement approximately $3-4 million of wastewater management measures would take place to allow it to reopen.

As of right now the contract is conditionally approved for West Palm Event Management to lease Del Mar Horsepark.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries talked with Carla Hayes and Laura De Marco, cofounders of the park and friends, talk about getting the Horsepark back up and running.