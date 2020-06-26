Faith-based resort, conference center opens in Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After seven years and $200 million spent on construction, the Legacy International Center in Mission Valley will be opening its doors to the public next Wednesday, July 1.

The development is inspired by the international work of Evangelist Morris Cerullo.

Visitors to the 18-acre campus will find a luxury hotel with 126 rooms, a conference center, a library and an exhibit hall that’s open every day to the public.

Cerullo envisioned a meeting place for people of all nations and all faiths. The exhibits include a giant spinning globe with 2,800 individuals L.E.D. panels. A touchscreen interface allows visitors to learn more about other countries and cultures.

A series of small catacombs with cave like walls adorned with paintings depict scenes such as the last supper and other events form the Bible’s new testament.

For children, the Legacy Center has created a Bible themed comic book series, with a pantheon of superheroes called “The Legends of Lightfall.”

The center even has an interactive video game that’s based on the comic books. Theaters on the site will offer entertainment and concerts.

One is a domed 4-D theater that gives viewers a multi-sensory experience, with sights, sounds, motion and smells.

The theater is the work of the same people who created the flyover film, Soarin’ Over California at Disney’s California Adventure theme park.

In one film, ‘Wings Over Jerusalem,” viewers will learn more about one of the ancient world’s most important cities.

The Legacy International Center opens on July 1.