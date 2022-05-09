Faith leaders react to leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe v. Wade

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer plans to file a “cloture” on a bill today, to end the debate surrounding Roe v. Wade.

The action would also set up a vote on the Women’s Health Protection Act of 2022 on Wednesday.

Filing the “cloture” is the means by which the senate limits debate on a measure or matter.

The decision to move swiftly follows the leak of a draft opinion from the Supreme Court last week.

The leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court indicating it could overturn Roe v. Wade means that millions of women in more than half of U.S. states could either lose the ability to get an abortion or see their access drastically rolled back.

Pastor Leanne Matthesius talked with KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” about her view on the draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade.