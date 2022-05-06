Faith leaders react to leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe v. Wade

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A leaked preliminary opinion from the Supreme Court appears to show the high court is poised to strike down Roe vs. Wade, giving the states back the power to outlaw abortions.

Politico obtained what it called a draft ruling written by Justice Samuel Alito that opines, in part, “`Roe’ was egregiously wrong from the start.”‘

“We hold that `Roe’ and `Casey’ must be overruled,” the document states, according to Politico. “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

The leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court indicating it could overturn Roe v. Wade means that millions of women in more than half of U.S. states could either lose the ability to get an abortion or see their access drastically rolled back.

Pastor Leanne Matthesius talked with KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” about her view on the draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade.

