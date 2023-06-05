Fallbrook and Rainbow Water Districts want to leave the San Diego County Water Authority





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Fallbrook and Rainbow Water Districts want to leave the San Diego County Water Authority because of high costs.

The water district’s say the San Diego County Water Authority is not serving San Diegans well, and they want to join a different authority in Riverside County.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman spoke with executives from the Fallbrook and Rainbow Water Authorities live on Good Morning San Diego (above), as they explained the troubles the County Water Authority is putting on them.

General Manager of the Rainbow Municipal Water District, Tom Kennedy, said that they have been wanting to leave for over three years, and called out the county for hiring an expensive team of lawyer’s to prevent them from leaving.

San Diego’s Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) was set to vote on the issue Monday, but instead, they voted to table the option to August 7, to give staff time to come up with other options.

But Sunday on Good Morning San Diego, Vice Chair of the San Diego Water Authority, Nick Serrano, explained his perspective of the situation (below). Serrano also serves as Mayor Todd Gloria’s Chief of Staff.

Serrano said if Fallbrook and Riverside leave, water rates will increase for everyone living outside the Fallbrook and Rainbow service area. LAFCO estimates a $2.20 per month increase per household.

Serrano added that San Diego will lose voting power at the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, but conceded that they understand the frustrations these water districts are expressing.

Mayor Todd Gloria’s administration, which Serrano is the Chief of Staff, have routinely supported tax hikes and increases to the cost of living, but in this case, they want to make sure the City of San Diego residents don’t end up paying more. Explaining, “we have a lot of regional bodies that are set up to have these regional conversations, and I think that is ultimately what we are saying. We understand what you have brought to the table. Detaching to another agency in Riverside County, serving only those two agencies, and it’s at the detriment of everybody else. That’s not fair. That’s not right.”

