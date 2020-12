Fallbrook couple create card game called ‘It’s Contagious’





FALLBROOK (KUSI) – A Fallbrook couple has come up with a creative way to stay positive amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tigre and Lola Pickett joined Good Morning San Diego to talk about their pandemic-inspired card game called “It’s Contagious!”

For information on It’s Contagious!, visit https://itscontagious.game/