‘Fallbrook Freedom Fighters’ organize anti-mandate sit-out on Oct. 18

FALLBROOK (KUSI) – Concerned parents in Fallbrook have organized an event in protest of vaccine mandates for the area’s students.

Courtney S. and Lindsay J. of Fallbrook Freedom Fighters joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the rally and the California sit-out, taking place Monday.

The Fallbrook Freedom Fighters described the risk of losing their jobs for not taking the vaccine and feeling like they have to choose between their kids’ health and their education.

Furthermore, they feel natural immunity is being left out of the discussion.

Follow the Fallbrook Freedom Fighters on Instagram here.

Email the them at FallbrookFreedomFighters@gmail.com.