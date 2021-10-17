Fallbrook parents to pull kids out of school Monday for a statewide ‘sit out’ against vaccine mandates

FALLBROOK (KUSI) – Fallbrook Freedom Fighters will be protesting the California student vaccine mandate on Oct. 18 by pulling their kids out of school for a sit out.

Courtney S. and Lindsay J. of Fallbrook Freedom Fighters joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the planned sit out.

Concerned parents started the statewide sit out.

Email them at FallbrookFreedomFighters@gmail.com.