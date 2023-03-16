Fallen trees, mudslides and flooding cause road closures across San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Heavy rain and wind overnight lasted into Wednesday, soaking San Diego county dirt and downing trees across the county.

Fashion Valley is once again heavily flooded. The Tijuana River flooded along Sunset Ave, trapping people who had no way out via vehicle except through the flooded roadway. Hollister Rd. flooded as well.

In Mt. Soledad, a tree came down, blocking part of Muirlands Dr. A tree also came down in Mt. Hope at a local cemetery, onto the westbound lanes of Imperial Ave.

Street flooding in North Park caused several vehicles to turn around on University Ave. and Arizona St.

State Route 78 between Wynola Road and the Banner Store was closed due to a mudslide, according to Caltrans San Diego. No further information was immediately available.