Falling Sky Pottery reopens after being closed due to COVID-19





OCEAN BEACH (KUSI) – Falling Sky Pottery is a historic pottery shop that embarked in Ocean Beach in 1969. The artist, Isauro Elizondo, also known as “Izzy” has mastered a craft in Pottery and also teaches new customers how to perfect the perfect pieces.

In March, Izzy had to close the shop completely for four months due to COVID-19 restrictions. He says, “Now that I’ve opened back up, I am working on digging myself out of this financial hole.” Izzy, is hopeful the community will support his long-time business during the holiday season.

Falling Sky Pottery is the perfect place to add hand-crafted items to your collection or gift to someone at an affordable price.