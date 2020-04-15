Famed photographer Ernie Anderson passes away, but his legacy lives on

San Diego State lost a legend.

Famed photographer and Aztec for life Ernie Anderson passing away Easter Sunday at the age of 73. He spent 50 years of his life taking thousands upon thousands of photos capturing every Aztec history moment. From the tears and hardships, to the cheers and celebrations Anderson was there for it all. His life came to an end but his legacy lives on.

SDSU alum Tim Lane and San Diego Union Tribune Bryce Miller chats with out Maddison Sinclair about their memories of the San Diego State Hall of Famer.