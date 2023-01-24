Families protest district shutdown of integral learning centers

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Parents, students and staff are held a rally against the closure of the Sweetwater Union High School District’s Learning Centers on Jan. 23.

Many say if the three remaining centers shut their doors there will be an influx of student dropouts.

As of Jan. 23, there were still 350 students attending the centers in a program allowing students falling behind to still graduate.

The program has been around for 40 years, but in 2019- 2020 the district was in a 30-million dollar financial deficit and the decision was made to shut down the centers.

Three have since remained open.

After recieving enough pandemic money to get out of the deficit, staffers want to know why the district still wants to close the doors of the three remaining centers.