Families watch from the stands for SDUSD football games





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s was a special night Friday for parents and family members of student athletes in San Diego.

After not being allowed to watch kids play from inside the stadiums last week family members are back in the stands to cheer for their kids.

Student athletes San Diego Unified School District Each gets four observers or less from the immediate household. School sites will identify a process for the 4 observers per player.

Stands will need to be cleared after each contest. No concessions allowed, no food trucks permitted, etc. during contests to prevent gathering.