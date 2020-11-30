Family believes journalist and Marine veteran Austin Tice to be held hostage in Syria





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – American journalist Austin Tice has been missing in the war-torn country since 2012.

Tice, of Houston, Texas, disappeared at a checkpoint in the contested western Damascus suburb of Daraya on Aug. 14, 2012. A video released a month later showed him blindfolded and held by armed men. He has not been heard from since.

Tice is a former U.S. Marine who has reported for The Washington Post, McClatchy Newspapers, CBS and other outlets, and disappeared shortly after his 31st birthday.

U.S. envoy to Syria James Jeffrey, who resigned from his post earlier this month, said that Tice is believed to be alive and held hostage in Syria. He didn’t say why officials believe this or who might be holding him.

Debra and Marc Tice joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the latest developments in finding their son.

