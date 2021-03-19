Family can now watch from the stands for SDUSD youth sporting games





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Family members in San Diego can now attend outdoor competitions to watch their student athletes in action.

Student athletes San Diego Unified School District Each gets four observers or less from the immediate household. School sites will identify a process for the 4 observers per player.

Stands will need to be cleared after each contest. No concessions allowed, no food trucks permitted, etc. during contests to prevent gathering.

All fans are invited to watch their students play by streaming the contest(s) via the district’s new agreement with NFHS. Streaming will be free of charge for all regular home season SDUSD games.