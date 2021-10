Family car show event, Treats Out of the Trunk, to take place Sunday

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – The first annual “Treats Out of the Trunk” event showcases cars of all kinds, raffles, lowriders, contests, live entertainment and more.

The event takes place tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 1227 McKinley Ave. in National City.

Roll in at 9 a.m.

All cars welcome!

KUSI’s Auto Expert Dave Stall was live from KUSI’s patio on Good Morning San Diego with more details on the event.