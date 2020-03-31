Family confirms passenger on cruise ship docked in San Diego tests positive for COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI has learned that at least one of the passengers on a cruise ship that docked in San Diego today is in intensive care tonight. Her family says the hospital confirms, she tested positive with Coronavirus.

The woman in her 60’s was aboard the Celebrity Eclipse cruise ship that disembarked in San Diego this morning. Everyone on board was healthy and showing no symptoms, officials said.

However, the woman has been sick for nearly a week. The cruise started in December and was supposed to last around 4 months.

About 5 days ago, the woman developed a fever and was diagnosed with possible bronchitis. She was not quarantined and sent back to her state room.

Two days later she developed pneumonia, was put on an IV and had difficulty breathing. Today hospital officials confirm to the family she has COVID-19 positive.

KUSI reached out to the county for reaction, and they referred us to Health and Human Services. Officials there told us they were unaware of a COVID-19 case on board the ship.

As far as the other passengers allowed to leave, they were instructed to self-quarantine after being screened on the ship.