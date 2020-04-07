Family creates “feel good rocks” for healthcare workers

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Inspired by the memory of when a loved one fell ill, the Fitzpatrick family recently coordinated with UC San Diego Health to drop off their special delivery of “feel good rocks” for staff currently facing COVID-19.

The family has produced more than 150 decorated rocks adorned with messages of love, support and kindness.

The rocks have been placed along pathways used by hospital staff heading into medical centers across the system.

During this time, the office of Experience Transformation at UC San Diego Health is currently coordinating community expressions of gratitude in the form of letters, cards, notes or drawings to share and display for our health care team members.

More information can be found at health.ucsd.edu/covid-donate.