Family Entourage helps families have red tier Easter celebrations





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Family Entourage Co-Founders, Mei Ling Starkey and Kelli Gillespie, are making red tier Easter celebrations for the kids easier this year.

Their website hosts celebration ideas such as DIY Easter activities, egg hunts, Easter basket gift ideas, and more.

Starkey and Gillespie have even found ways to make the celebrations an educational experience.