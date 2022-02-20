Family, friends seek public’s help searching for missing San Diego man last seen in El Cajon

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Police Department, friends, and family are seeking the whereabouts of a 28-year-old missing man, Mason Sattes, who was last seen on Feb. 9 in the 1700 block of Wingfoot Place in El Cajon around 7 a.m.

He has been missing for at least 11 days as of Sunday and may be considered at-risk, according to East County Emergency Updates.

Sattes is a white male adult, 5’8”, 140 lbs., has bleach blonde hair, blue eyes, was last seen wearing gray leather jacket and a gray backpack (may also have a suitcase), and lip and septum piercings.

His tattoos are a small fox on his right arm, pizza and a bird on his leg, and a geometric design on the back of his calf.

Sattes had been living out of state but recently flew to California to spend time with family.

On the date he was last seen he had an argument in a family member’s home in El Cajon, then left.

Since Feb. 9, his cell phone has been turned off.

If you see Sattes or have any information on him, please contact the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department at (858) 565-5200.