Family in mourning after tragic accident of father and son at Poway High School

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Leaving baseball practice at Poway High School, Steve and his 14-year-old son Stephen Jr. Pirolli, were killed in a tragic car accident on the night of Feb. 12.

The other driver T-boned their car and sustained minimal injuries.

Steve was passionate about his son’s love of baseball and was a loving and devoted husband.

Stephen Jr. was a smart boy and a wonderful baseball player.

Father and son were beloved by their community, family members, and teammates.

Lorie, mother and wife, is further weighted by funeral costs and medical bills.

A GoFundMe has been collecting funds to help their family at this time. Donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-pirolli-family

Tom Pirolli, Steve’s brother, spoke with KUSI about what viewers can do to help.