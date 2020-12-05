Family in Rancho San Diego loses home in the Willow Fire





RANCHO SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The home destroyed in the Willow Fire was known as the “beacon” of the neighborhood. The house owned by Doug and Michele Howarth sat atop the hill on Wind River Road.

The Howard family has been there for 33 years and have been evacuated before. But this week, they watched their home turn to ash Wednesday night.

Thankfully, the homeowner was able to get out safely thanks to a fire fighter knocking at their door.

While the family plans to rebuild when they can, their tragedy is compounded by looters and Go Fund Me impostors trying to get economic gain from their loss.

But despite the loss, the family says most important thing is her family is safe. The Howarth family thanks their faith in God, the hard-working firefighters, and their community to help them get through this difficult time.

To donate to their GoFundMe page follow this link: https://bit.ly/39NQXh9