Family invites public to celebrate birthday of missing mother Maya Millete

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – May first marks the 41st birthday of Maya Millete, the Chula Vista mother of three who remains missing until this day.

Maricris Drouaillet, sister and Richard Drouaillet, brother-in-law, will be holding a birthday celebration for Maya.

They both joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss details of this event.

The celebration takes place on May 1 at 1 p.m. at Fiesta Island Park on the left side by fire pits 1, 2, 3.