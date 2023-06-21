Family members remember victim of Juneteenth celebration shooting at Liberty Station





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Police were asking for help Sunday from anyone who witnessed a fight and a subsequent fatal shooting last night at a Juneteenth celebration at the sprawling Liberty Station complex in Point Loma.

The shooting took place around 6:45 p.m. Saturday in NTC Park at 2455 Cushing Road in the Liberty Station neighborhood, according to the San Diego Police Department. A 20-year-old man was killed and another 20-year-old man was wounded in the leg but is expected to survive.

The family of the 20-year-old victim is now calling for justice.

The victim has been identified as Jonathan Shields Pullum, a young man who recently enlisted in the U.S. Navy.

KUSI’s Rafer Weigel spoke to his family as they mourn his death.

RELATED STORY: At least one dead after shooting at Juneteenth celebration in Liberty Station