Family of Ashli Babbitt files wrongful death lawsuit against Capitol Police





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The family of San Diego native Ashli Babbitt plans to file a multimillion dollar wrongful death lawsuit against the United States Capitol Police.

Babbitt was shot and killed by police during the Capitol riots in January as she was attempting to climb through a broken window into the Speaker’s Lobby.

The Department of Justice declined to bring charges against the officer who shot her, saying he acted in self defense and the defense of others, including lawmakers in the chamber.

Terrell N. Roberts III, attorney representing Babbitt’s family from Roberts & Wood Attorneys At Law, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the lawsuit.