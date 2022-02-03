Family of child killed by stray bullet on Thanksgiving reacts to shooting death of teen in Mount Hope





SKYLINE (KUSI) – San Diego experienced a record-breaking number of crimes involving gun violence last year, and the trend appears to be continuing into 2022. On Tuesday, the San Diego Police Department arrested four people in connection with a shooting near Mount Hope that left a 14-year-old boy dead.

The family of a child killed by a stray bullet on Thanksgiving has been reacting to the rising number of children and teens lost to gun violence. The aunt of Angel Domingo Gaspar Gallegos said their family is on a mission to raise awareness, so no family must endure a similar tragedy.

“When you pull that trigger, the person responsible, you’re not only killing that person that’s not with us anymore, but you’re also devastating the whole family, you’re changing our way of being,” said Maria Gaspar-Casillas. “It’s devastating that someone would carelessly do a drive-by shooting or hit anyone, for us a stray bullet. An innocent child that a life to live and I’m heartbroken for the family.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for 14-year-old as Erick Balanzar. Mothers with a Message, a group that advocates for victims of gun violence, has stepped in to help the Balanzar family. They have also called on the community to be part of the solution. Bevelynn Bravo, CEO of Mothers with a Message, said early prevention efforts could save a life.

“As a community we have to come together to help our youth before the next bullet lands at your doorstep and ends your loved-one’s life and the next gun is held by your loved one who’s pulling the trigger,” Bravo said. “Don’t let it land at your doorstep before you begin to care.”

Gaspar-Casillas echoes calls for efforts by the public to help curb the rising rates of gun violence. She encourages families to take advantage of grassroots organizations for resources, and to also report crimes in your neighborhood.

“If you hear shotguns in your community, call it in. That’s the only way we can conquer as a community to help prevent this from happening to another family,” she said.

The family will honor Angel on what would have been his 13th birthday on Feb. 12. They will meet in their Skyline community off Cahill Drive in San Diego.

Since December of 2021, there has not been an update from San Diego Police Homicide Units on the investigation into Angel’s murder. If you have any information on the crime, call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

If you want to learn more about Mothers with a Message, click here.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards was live in Skyline with more details on San Diego’s rise in gun violence.