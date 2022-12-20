Family of Maya Millete to hold hike in her honor

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s been nearly two years since Chula Vista mother Maya Millete went missing.

Her family will hold a hike in her honor. The hike will be held Jan. 7, which is the last day she was heard from.

The wife, and mother of three disappeared from her Southern California home in January 2021.

Her husband Larry Millete is currently behind bars facing murder charges for her disappearance.

Members from Maya’s family joined good morning San Diego with more details on the hike.