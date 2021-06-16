Family of missing Chula Vista mother Maya Millete frustrated as investigation continues 6 months later





CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – The husband of missing Chula Vista mother Maya Millete has been fighting back.

He has now filed a sworn declaration with the court claiming that he was unnecessarily detained by Chula Vista police for more than six hours and prevented from being with his children while police executed a search warrant at his home.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live in Chula Vista with more updates on the now six-months long investigation.