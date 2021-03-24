Family of Rebecca Zahau sues Sheriff Bill Gore in hopes of reopening case





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The family of Rebecca Zahau has filed a lawsuit against Sheriff Bill Gore — demanding documents they believe will force officials to reopen an investigation.

Thirty-two-year old Zahau was found bound, gagged, naked, and hanging from a balcony in the Spreckels Mansion in Coronado in 2011.

The sheriff’s department ruled the death a suicide.

In 2018 the family won a wrongful death case against Adam Shacknai — the brother of Zahau’s boyfriend.

Now — in a lawsuit obtained by KUSI — a judge agreed to hear arguments requiring the sheriff’s department to turn over documents that have been withheld in the case.

They are suing under the California Public Records Act.

The hearing is set for October 15.

To read the official lawsuit, click here: Rebecca Zahau lawsuit