Family of woman shot in face by police rubber bullet calls for `swift justice’





LA MESA (KUSI) – The family of a San Diego grandmother who reportedly was shot in the face by a law enforcement rubber bullet, suffering severe injuries, during a weekend police brutality protest in La Mesa plans Tuesday to call for the officer involved to be held responsible.

Relatives of 59-year-old Leslie Furcron will hold an early-afternoon news conference outside La Mesa police headquarters to demand “swift and decisive action” against the officer who fired the projectile, which struck her in the forehead.

A La Mesa Police Department representative was not immediately available for comment.

Cellphone video that has since gone viral shows Furcron lying on the ground among shouting demonstrators attending the Saturday evening protest, blood streaming down her face.

Furcron remains hospitalized in an intensive-care unit in a medically induced coma and may lose one of her eyes, according to a statement from her family and their attorney.