Family-owned gym ‘Sweat Circuit’ opens second location in Del Mar

DEL MAR (KUSI)- A family-owned gym originated in Coronado and Bellevue in 2021. Liz and Nick Merrill are committed to helping people lead happier, more fulfilling lifestyles. Liz’s focus is the Sweat Circuit community – both inside each location and between herself, Nick, and franchise partners.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with Liz Merrill about their newest location in Del Mar. Merrill says, “It’s been so great and we’re excited to be in the North County.”

Sweat Circuit offers a FREE first class for people to try out the workout before they purchase a membership.

“Sweat Circuit is group fitness, Personalized. We’re not just another gym. We are a community committed to helping you achieve your physical fitness and health goals.” – Sweat Circuit

https://www.sweatcircuit.com/about-sweat-circuit