Family-owned, Sweet Things Frozen Yogurt bounces back after COVID-19 lockdowns

DOWNTOWN (KUSI)- Sweet Things Frozen Yogurt is owned and operated by the Sconavacco Family. The shop is located at the Hilton Bayfront in Downtown, San Diego and the owner tells KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon that business is finally feeling like normal once again.

Nancy Scornavacco says, “Thank you KUSI so much, you helped our business survive the lockdowns and we wouldn’t be here without your support.” Sweet Things is a shining example of the power of unwavering faith and a strong family foundation. Each of Nancy’s children played a role in keeping the business alive. They have put their heart and sole into making it a community staple. Nancy Scornavacco never lost faith in her family to help keep Sweet Things in business.

