Family pleads for answers after 12-year-old fatally hit by stray bullet on Thanksgiving

SKYLINE (KUSI) – A family is continuing to search for answers after a Thanksgiving Day tragedy.

A 12-year-old child, Angel Domingo Gaspar Gallegos, was struck by a stray bullet as he played in the backyard of his aunt’s home on Thanksgiving Day.

Police have asked the public to come forward with any information about the situation.

The family has asked the public to help fund Gallegos’s funeral expenses through their GoFundMe campaign.