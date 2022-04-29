‘Family tracking’ apps offer location services that can keep your family safe

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A Poway teen and her dog have been found safe after an extensive sweep that started when she was reported missing on Tuesday.

Poway teenager Cassidy Chan was located on Wednesday evening after search crews combed the area she was last seen in.

The 13-year-old left her home with her dog for a walk and failed to return when her family reported her missing.

App called Life360, a family social networking app released in 2008, can be used to track your loved ones location to make sure they get back home safe.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries talked with Ryan M. Karkenny, Deputy District Attorney, about how this app could help locate your missing family members at your fingertips.

