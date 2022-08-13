Famous cars from your favorite movies at new Cars with Character Exhibit in Balboa Park





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An exact replica of the wagon used in Griswold Family Vacation was brought to set where KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski got to interview Lenny Leszczynski, the CEO of the SD Automotive Museum.

The ongoing Cars with Character Exhibit includes Speed Racer, the Ecto-1 from the 2016 Ghostbusters Film, and the Bat Cycle from the 60’s TV series. This amazing new exhibit also includes Herbie, KITT, the Mystery Machine, and the Pizza Planet truck from Pixar films as well as a jeep from Jurassic Park.

The San Diego Automotive Museum is also hosting the community event Cars & Coffee on Sunday, Aug. 28 at the Pan American Plaza in Balboa Park.

Cars & Coffee will last from 7:30AM to 9:30PM and welcomes folks to bring their own old cars to show.