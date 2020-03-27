Famous Disco anthem ‘YMCA’ added to US Library of Congress





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Village People’s 1978 disco anthem “Y.M.C.A.” is one of the 25 recordings that is being added to the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry. The registry honors songs or albums that are at least 10 years old at the time of their induction and are deemed “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant.”

The selection of “Y.M.C.A.” was welcomed by Village People leader and lead singer Victor Willis, a longtime San Diego resident, who rejoined the group in 2017 after a four-decade hiatus. He wrote the lyrics to “Y.M.C.A.” and other Village People hits, including “Macho Man,” “In the Navy” and “Go West.”

He also wrote the group’s recently released 2019 piano ballad, “If You Believe,” an inspirational song of hope, whose video version has just been released and features coronavirus-inspired footage and images.

Victor Willis was on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the Y.M.C.A. song as well as the new video “If You Believe.”