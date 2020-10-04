Farm to table – Plant your Thanksgiving garden

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This will be a Thanksgiving likely different than last year so one family thought it would be fun to grow our own Thanksgiving meal.

It takes about 60 days for fall/Thanksgiving vegetables to grow which means you have to plant right now! Squash, zucchini, pumpkins, beans, potatoes.

James Harker and Fredrika joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss their Farm to Table – Plant Your Thanksgiving Garden.

For more information visit https://zerowastefamily.com/